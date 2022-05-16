Korra Obidi replies fan who wished for her to get back together with her husband

Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi is making headlines again following her response to a fan who asked her about her relationship.

The mother of two dished out a dramatic response to a fan who took to her Facebook comment section to say a prayer over her marriage.

The fan prayed that Korra Obidi and her husband bury the hatchet and come back together again.

However, reacting to this, Korra made a dramatic move with her hands crossing over her head and then said – 0ver her dea.d body would it ever happen.

He response stirred emotions online as her fans began to wonder if she and her husband ever shared love between them or if it was just mere infatuation.

Watch video below,