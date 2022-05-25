TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates what his father did after spotting him at a bar with…

True love still exists – Reactions as man born without jaws…

Bobrisky leaks chat with Tonto Dikeh, reveals why no man stays…

Lady reveals her dad visited for Omugwo, shares video of him making pounded yam for her (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A woman has told how her dad disregarded a cultural convention and assumed the role often allotted to mothers after she bore a child.
The woman revealed in a video she shared on social media that she had a baby last month and that her dad came to see her for Omugwo ceremonies.

Upon coming to visit her daughter who had just given birth, he set upon making pounded yam and pepper soup.
The father would be spotted dressed in his native attire while pounding yam in the kitchen.

The lady wrote:

READ ALSO

You look like man…Your girlfriend fine pass me? – Boma,…

Man narrates what his father did after spotting him at a bar…

”I had a baby last month and my dad insisted he must make me special omugwo pounded yam and peppersoup himself.

Kitted with his senator’s wear pounding yam. Father material 1 million yards”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates what his father did after spotting him at a bar with a girl

True love still exists – Reactions as man born without jaws marries…

Bobrisky leaks chat with Tonto Dikeh, reveals why no man stays with her

Bobrisky exposes the WhatsApp message Tonto Dikeh sent to him as their fight…

Why I slept with my cousin for one year – Man opens up

Reactions as Kizz Daniel reveals the meaning of his song, ‘Buga’

Nigerian girl dumps her man after she saw him selling pure water, not knowing he…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Lady reveals her dad visited for Omugwo, shares video of him making pounded yam…

If Headies give any of my awards to anybody else there’ll be big problem –…

“He needs to pay me for using ‘Odogwu’ for his business” – Burna Boy calls…

2baba makes unusual video post with teary eyes; stirs questions as he begs God…

Reactions as Wizkid begins marriage plans; heightens anticipation with comment…

“Stop insulting me” – Regina Daniels reacts as mother furiously accuses her of…

“She should have taken lessons from BBNaija’s Khloe” Toke Makinwa ridiculed as…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More