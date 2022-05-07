Nigerian lady in tears as she narrates ordeal with neighbor, Osas

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has broken down in tears while sharing her heartbreaking experience with neighbor, Osas.

Sharing her story via a short video, the lady revealed how he knocked on her door during the early hours and asked her to have s*x with him.

She said in the video,

“I no go fit cry because this kind thing wey happen this morning pain me. I just dey wake up this morning. I never even stand up from my bed, person dey knock for my door.

I asked who be that? He said na my neighbor Osas. I say okay good morning. He say open your net.

I say Osas talk I dey hear you. I never ready to stand up now. As I just say okay make I try open the net to know wetin Osas wan talk….. The next thing, this boy just rush me. Say cold weather dey and na only me and am dey the compound.

If person never marry, does that mean say make she dey sleep with neighbor for compound? This guy wan take my kindness as advantage. E make sense?”

