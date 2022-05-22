TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Regina Daniels allegedly exits matrimonial home over Ned Nwoko’s new wife (Details)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Regina Daniels, a movie star, allegedly left her husband, Ned Nwoko’s house because of his new wife.

This comes after Cutie julss, an IG gossip blog, claimed in February that Ned Nwoko had paid the bride price for a new wife and was hiding it from the public. Nwoko Regina Daniels

This report elicited the reaction of the lawyer, who threatened to arrest the perpetrator of what he deemed a false claim.

Despite this, Cutie_julss has in a recent post reiterated the authenticity of the previous report while alleging that Regina Daniels has been avoiding Ned Nwoko’s house as she currently lives with her mother in Asaba.

The blogger also claimed that Ned Nwoko is done with the first phase of the marital rites for his new wife.

The post reads:

“Shey Papa Moon denied and called for Cutie’s arrest.

See trust me, everything in this gist was and is true. Papa Moon, aka Pa Ned actually took the lady in question to the rally and introduced her to some of his political allieds that that’s his new wife. He has met the lady’s family and done the first part.

As we speak, Mama Moon has been avoiding has been avoiding Papa Moon’s house o, mostly. She is always with been with her mom lately in her mom’s Asaba home

I know them go come lie say Mama moom is always in Grandma Moon’s house cuz of pregnancy, Abeg, na lie o.

Even Moon that was first, she stayed 100% in her ozzband’s house. No be 2nd pregnancy wey go carry am to dey her mama house all the time, biko”

See post below:

