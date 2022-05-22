TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Popular actress, Regina Daniels recently shared a video of her husband, Ned Nwoko trying to link up one of their staff for marriage.

Regina and her husband, Ned Nwoko were apparently on their way to a farm plot in Idumije, somewhere in Delta state.

Ned, in the video teased one of his staff over marriage, directly asking her why she is not yet married and this made everyone present laugh out loud.

His young wife , in reaction, took to Instagram with the caption,

“He’s always looking for husbands for the staff”

The 21 year old movie star shared the video on her Instagram story teasing her husband for always looking out for his female staff and their relationship welfare.

Watch the video below:

