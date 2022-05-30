TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie recently shared a video on Facebook showing off an unknown part of his new wife, Judy Austin.

Judy Austin is Yul Edochie’s second wife and she gave birth to a son for the actor few months ago.

In Yul’s Facebook video, Judy was spotted showing off her ability to sing melodiously. The video has raised a lot of comments from internet users who loved her voice.

Onyebuchi Chuks said:

“Wow, wow, wow, this is absolutely amazing. Amazing voice Judy you are so gifted.”

Beatrice Lloyd added:

“If you close your eyes and listen, you may think it’s Mercy Johnson talking”.

Yul captioned the video:

“Secrets you didn’t know about Judy Austin.’

Watch the video below;

