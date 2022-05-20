Singer, Viktoh splashes millions on new Mercedes Benz

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular singer and song writer, Viktoh has joined the select few of artistes who own extremely expensive and luxurious Mercedes Benz in Nigeria.
Taking to his official social media page on Thursday, May 19, 2022 the ex YBNL signee made it known to all and sundry that he had made a purchase of Mercedes Benz which must have cost the singer millions of naira.

The singer who hails from Edo State took to his Instagram to share an image of himself seating atop his newly acquire black Mercedes.

Viktoh captioned the image of his new ride with the fitting words from Perry King’s song, “Go German German”.
Fans and colleagues have stormed Viktohs comment section with a barrage of messages congratulating him on his latest ride as they say this is the first of many.

