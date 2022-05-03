Uche Maduagwu asks Judy Austin to put herself in may’s shoes

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Judy Austin has been chastised by Uche Maduagwu for attempting to justify her marriage to Yul Edochie, saying it is inappropriate for her to do so as he asks her to put herself in May’s shoes.

In a video, Judy Austin stated that sharing her side of the story will put everything to rest because there is no smoke without fire, but unfortunately, Nigerians are unable to listen to the opposing party on any subject, and Uche Maduagwu believes it is needless.

According to him, it’s ethically wrong for her to go on social media and try to rationalize what happened, and he tells her to put herself in the shoes of May Yul Edochie for a second and consider how she’d react if a man did the same to her.

Adding that the truth is she knew Yul Edochie was married yet she continued with a relationship with him knowing fully well that as Christians such is wrong or her pastor didn’t tell her and it’s even inappropriate that she’s trying to justify herself.

Dear sister, put yourself in May shoes for a seconds, if a man does same to you, Biko how you go feel? Truth is, you knew he was #MARRIED yet continued with a #relationship with him knowing fully well as #Christian that such is WRONG or your #pastors no tell you? It is morally inappropriate for you coming out on social media trying to justify what happened, enjoy your marital achievement

