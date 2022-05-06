Video: I can’t date a man who has a job – Young lady says

A young African American lady simply known as Destiny has said that she cannot go into a relationship with a man who has a job.
Speaking during in a podcast with host, Mr Jay Hill, she said that she does not want to date a working class man while she is also working.
According to Destiny, she wants a man who will always be there to comfort and support her especially at times where she had a terrible week at work.
The lady noted it is her preference because she needs a man to understand that she needs her man’s undivided attention and she may not get that from a man who works.
Watch the video below;
Women are impossible to please at this point 🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/quIpLhS6En
— Mr. Jay Hill (@Mr_jayhill) May 4, 2022
