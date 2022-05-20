TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian journalist, Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo, has revealed that she is hurt over the statement Tonto Dikeh made to her.

The drama started after the journalist interviewed Tonto Dikeh’s ex, Kpokpogri and talked about Tonto Dikeh.

Reacting to the video however, Tonto Dikeh slammed the journalist and wished for her to go back to prison.

Kemi in her response went emotional as she expressed her displeasure over Tonto Dikeh’s comment.

She claimed that she only had an interview with the actress’s ex lover over his demolished house and that she wasn’t pleased with what Tonto Dikeh told her because she suffered when she was in prison.

On her verified Twitter page she wrote;

“Why is Tonto Dikeh wishing for me to go back to prison?. This is so hurtful to me. Nobody can truly understand what I went through in port Harcourt prison. I still battle #PTSD with 50% recovery till today.”

