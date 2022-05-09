TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady calls out Apostle Suleman, leaks bedroom photos of their…

Stranded lady begs female friend to allow her sleep in her…

Man shares scary experience after renting a haunted house in…

Young lady studies law to secure her dad’s release from prison, he regains freedom in time for her graduation

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young lady has taken to social media to celebrate two blessings in her life, one of which is her imprisoned father.

She revealed that she enrolled in Harvard University School of Law in order to assist in the release of her father from prison.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment but she was able to work so that he got released after serving 20 years.

READ ALSO

Video: I can’t date a man who has a job – Young lady says

How my dad’s friends stole his visa before they traveled out…

According to the lady identified as @teeliciouss_ on Twitter, she was 4 years old when he was jailed but he got out just in time for her graduation.

He attended his daughter’s graduation and after that they hit an event venue to celebrate.

The law graduate shared a photo with her dad and wrote;

”I went to law school because my dad was sentenced to life in prison for non-violent drug crimes. I did what I could to get him out. He did 20 years and got out right in time for my graduation.”

In an earlier tweet, she wrote;

”I am a Howard University School of Law lawyerrrrr with honorssssss”

See her post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady calls out Apostle Suleman, leaks bedroom photos of their romantic affair

Stranded lady begs female friend to allow her sleep in her boyfriend’s…

Man shares scary experience after renting a haunted house in Abuja

This guy smashed many of her phones and abused her, I have evidence – Korra…

Korra Obidi rages as she rolls out receipts to prove that Justin Dean stole her…

Simi addresses fans who raised concerns on the need to change stylist over ‘poor…

BBNaija’s Liquorose allegedly broke up with Emmanuel because he cheated…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Young lady studies law to secure her dad’s release from prison, he regains…

Lady calls out Apostle Suleman, leaks bedroom photos of their romantic affair

Viral Internet sensation, Mr Spellz returns to the streets to beg in Abia state…

ASUU extends rollover strike by 12 weeks

Drama as Funsho Adeoti calls out actress Mercy Aigbe and husband Kazim Adeoti,…

Korra Obidi fumes, berates trolls who insinuated she married Justin for ‘green…

BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada slams ‘broke’ people trolling her for wearing see-through…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More