“Your best feature is your beautiful smile” – BBNaija’s Saga pens heartwarming birthday message to Nini Singh

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Saga Adeolu, a former Big Brother Naija’shine ya eyes’ housemate, has written a heartwarming birthday message to his bestfriend, Nini Singh.

Nini has the biggest mouth and the most beautiful smile, the reality star said.

For him, her smile is her best feature and he wishes nothing but to see her smile always and forever.

He wrote,

“This is definitely my favorite picture of you. I’m not even sure why but I know it must have something to do with your big mouth and beautiful smile. Your smile is definitely your best feature and I pray you’ll never lack reasons to smile always and forever. Happy birthday Nini. Pls, we need to find out who stole this your beautiful, expensive jacket @singhniniofficial. FYI! It’s still your birthday in Canada”.

