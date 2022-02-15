Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels on Monday evening, posted the picture of her son, Munir on Instagram.

The picture sparked the reaction of an Ex BBNaija housemate, Nina Ivy who noted that Munir has the same face with her son.

She said,

“Why do I see my sons face”

Comparing the picture of Regina’s son Munir with that of Nina’s Denzel Kelechukwu, the both look alike, they have the same shape of face and are both fair in complexion.

The both kids are getting to two years of age. The only difference is that Munir is hairier than Denzel.

Regina Daniels has not replied to the comment made by Nina yet. But there are chances that Regina would give a reply and the both kids will get along well.