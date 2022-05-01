TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Guys I was just catching cruise” – Lady who slept with Dog…

“The dogs de pay na” – Lady defends Lagos girls allegedly…

“This dog is a bad boy but he is my everything”…

‘You’re getting old, stop being local’ – Peggy Ovire tells Frederick Leonard as he clocks 46 today

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Peggy Ovire, a Nollywood actress, wished her colleague Frederick Leonard a happy birthday and revealed the one thing she dislikes about him.

Frederick Leonard turned 46 on Sunday, May 1, and marked the occasion with a gorgeous Instagram post captioned, “May 1, and God said let’s make man.”

Peggy Ovire also took to Instagram to wish Frederick Leonard a happy birthday by posting a video slide of him.

READ ALSO

Go and buy deodorant, when you sweat, you stink – Actor…

“I am not afraid to look old” – Veteran…

She also urged him to stop being local with his activities as he is not getting younger.

“Happy Birthday Freddie, I Celebrate You darling, You are destined for greatness, Your light cannot be Dimmed, You’re Gods favored. In this Journey called life you are self disciplined, Focused , a hard worker & I’m so proud of the Man you’re becoming Daily.

But eh you know you’re getting old can you stop being Local in your doings ? ( I don tire) . Also when you talk to me try talk simple English (I’m tired of searching for the meaning in the Dictionary) Maybe you should be a lecturer sef (I mean it oh).”

She added,

“Thank you for blessing our screen with your Talent, focusing on your career ,always giving outstanding performances, living a life worth Emulating,Odogwu, FILM LORD!Always willing to help every actor you’re on set with.

Your heart is beautiful. I wish you many more blessed years my favorite Actor in the WORLD. Love you 😘🎉🍾 @freddieleonard.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Guys I was just catching cruise” – Lady who slept with Dog for…

“The dogs de pay na” – Lady defends Lagos girls allegedly sl**ping with…

“This dog is a bad boy but he is my everything” – Lady hails…

I was his money-making machine – Korra Obidi finally opens up to sister, Nancy…

“This life is deep” – Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy…

Yul Edochie reacts as Amanda Chisom offers to be his third wife

Davido’s birthday message to his ex-lover, Chioma sparks reactions…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Why every woman must allow their husbands to cheat – Actress, Lisa Kanu hails…

‘You’re getting old, stop being local’ – Peggy Ovire tells Frederick Leonard as…

Actor Uche Maduagwu tackles Yul Edochie for begging Nigerians to buy him…

What a ritualist told me about some billionaires paying N2M to ladies to sleep…

You look like Tinubu – Reactions as Eniola Badmus shares ‘no makeup’ photos

Yul Edochie reacts as Amanda Chisom offers to be his third wife

Nigerian Police begins haunt for lady who said she was paid N1.7m to sleep with…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More