‘You’re getting old, stop being local’ – Peggy Ovire tells Frederick Leonard as he clocks 46 today

Peggy Ovire, a Nollywood actress, wished her colleague Frederick Leonard a happy birthday and revealed the one thing she dislikes about him.
Frederick Leonard turned 46 on Sunday, May 1, and marked the occasion with a gorgeous Instagram post captioned, “May 1, and God said let’s make man.”
Peggy Ovire also took to Instagram to wish Frederick Leonard a happy birthday by posting a video slide of him.
She also urged him to stop being local with his activities as he is not getting younger.
“Happy Birthday Freddie, I Celebrate You darling, You are destined for greatness, Your light cannot be Dimmed, You’re Gods favored. In this Journey called life you are self disciplined, Focused , a hard worker & I’m so proud of the Man you’re becoming Daily.
But eh you know you’re getting old can you stop being Local in your doings ? ( I don tire) . Also when you talk to me try talk simple English (I’m tired of searching for the meaning in the Dictionary) Maybe you should be a lecturer sef (I mean it oh).”
She added,
“Thank you for blessing our screen with your Talent, focusing on your career ,always giving outstanding performances, living a life worth Emulating,Odogwu, FILM LORD!Always willing to help every actor you’re on set with.
Your heart is beautiful. I wish you many more blessed years my favorite Actor in the WORLD. Love you 😘🎉🍾 @freddieleonard.”
