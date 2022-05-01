‘You’re getting old, stop being local’ – Peggy Ovire tells Frederick Leonard as he clocks 46 today

Peggy Ovire, a Nollywood actress, wished her colleague Frederick Leonard a happy birthday and revealed the one thing she dislikes about him.

Frederick Leonard turned 46 on Sunday, May 1, and marked the occasion with a gorgeous Instagram post captioned, “May 1, and God said let’s make man.”

Peggy Ovire also took to Instagram to wish Frederick Leonard a happy birthday by posting a video slide of him.

She also urged him to stop being local with his activities as he is not getting younger.

“Happy Birthday Freddie, I Celebrate You darling, You are destined for greatness, Your light cannot be Dimmed, You’re Gods favored. In this Journey called life you are self disciplined, Focused , a hard worker & I’m so proud of the Man you’re becoming Daily. But eh you know you’re getting old can you stop being Local in your doings ? ( I don tire) . Also when you talk to me try talk simple English (I’m tired of searching for the meaning in the Dictionary) Maybe you should be a lecturer sef (I mean it oh).”

She added,