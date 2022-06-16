2023: Father Mbaka disowns Peter Obi, says “A stingy man cannot be president of Nigeria”

Rev Father Ejike Mbaka, Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, stated on Wednesday that former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi will not win the 2023 Presidential election.

This was stated by the cleric during a prayer service at his prayer hall on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Obi is the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, and he will face off against Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.

Mbaka told his members that Obi would not be elected president of Nigeria in 2023 because he lacks the generosity of spirit.

The cleric said, “It is better to have a president who is a gifted old man than a young man with ‘gum’ hands.”

He further stated that the former Vice President, Atiku has shown that he is ready to run for office because he is not running alongside Obi in 2023.

According to Mbaka, Obi will only win the forthcoming presidential election if he decides to kneel on the Adoration altar.

The cleric added, “Peter Obi has a mouthful, he has nowhere to go unless he kneels on the Adoration altar.”

He accused the presidential candidate of the Labour Party of insulting the holy spirit.

Mbaka claimed that he helped Peter Obi return to the governorship in Anambra State, “but he did not come to thank God”.

“Who doesn’t spend his money eating what you want to support? Do you want people to starve?”

“If he becomes president, he will close our ministry.”

“If Igbo people are looking for a representative in Nigeria, they are not the kind of person Peter Obi is.”

“Whoever refuses to donate to the church should be the president?”

He went on to say that this was how Peter Obi left the APGA and joined the PDP, despite all the support that Odumegwu Ojukwu had given him to become governor.

Mbaka said, “I (Peter Obi) started with Ojukwu, in the middle of the night you released Ojukwu, released Igbo is Igbo, released APGA, joined the PDP.

“He has now defected to the Labor Party, and his pregnancy is over.”

“You know that there is nothing that students hate about ‘labour, everyone supports labour “If he takes this position from APGA, we know he has people to replace him.”