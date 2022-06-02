2face Idibia finally speaks out on his family’s alleged marital crisis, pleads with Nigerians (Video)

Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2face Idibia, has lashed out at those who are oppressing his wife, Annie Idibia.

On May 30th, TheinfoNG reported that the Idibias had sparked a marital crisis when it was discovered that Annie was not following her husband.

Many speculated that the couple’s fight was caused by his bonding with his babymama, Pero Adeniyi’s three children in the United States.

Despite the fact that Annie Idibia and her management had shut down the rumours, many people were still trolling her about the news.

2face warned netizens to stop bullying his wife in order to protect her.

He told them to leave his wife alone.

“Una too like to dey bully people for this social media, I no understand. Make una just leave my wife alone. Abeg. Make una leave am alone”. “Una can like to read nonsense meaning to everything. Can’t somebody feel free again”.

