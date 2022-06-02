TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido is my boy – Wizkid says in interview, Nigerians…

Man narrates experience with neighbor who gave his family spoilt…

Annie Idibia breaks silence, gives reason for unfollowing 2Face

2face Idibia finally speaks out on his family’s alleged marital crisis, pleads with Nigerians (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2face Idibia, has lashed out at those who are oppressing his wife, Annie Idibia.

On May 30th, TheinfoNG reported that the Idibias had sparked a marital crisis when it was discovered that Annie was not following her husband.

Many speculated that the couple’s fight was caused by his bonding with his babymama, Pero Adeniyi’s three children in the United States.

READ ALSO

“I love Inno and his 7 kids” – Annie Idibia tackles critics

2face’s babymama, Pero reacts to Annie Idibia’s family drama…

Despite the fact that Annie Idibia and her management had shut down the rumours, many people were still trolling her about the news.

2face warned netizens to stop bullying his wife in order to protect her.

He told them to leave his wife alone.

“Una too like to dey bully people for this social media, I no understand. Make una just leave my wife alone. Abeg. Make una leave am alone”.

“Una can like to read nonsense meaning to everything. Can’t somebody feel free again”.

Watch the video below;

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido is my boy – Wizkid says in interview, Nigerians react (Video)

Man narrates experience with neighbor who gave his family spoilt food to eat

Annie Idibia breaks silence, gives reason for unfollowing 2Face

2face’s babymama, Pero reacts to Annie Idibia’s family drama (Video)

Banky W tackles Jemima Osunde over transparent outfit to Inidima Okojie’s…

“You no get shame” – Korra Obidi under fire over cryptic…

Tuface Idibia allegedly fighting hard to keep baby mama, Pero Adeniyi despite…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lecturer teams up with staff to forcefully shave student’s hair at bells…

2face Idibia finally speaks out on his family’s alleged marital crisis, pleads…

“It is better to be 55 and unmarried than staying in an enduring marriage’ –…

I am praying for you – Davido reacts as Kizz Daniel shares cryptic post

“I love Inno and his 7 kids” – Annie Idibia tackles critics

Pere Egbi reacts as alleged sugar mummy gets exposed, reveals next action

Man busted after trying to dupe merchant with fake iPhone (video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More