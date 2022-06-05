TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I couldn’t let go of Judy Austin – Yul Edochie…

“Na cheap olosho” – Actress Laide Bakare ridiculed as she…

Nigerian man claims he sold his toe and fingers in Zimbabwe,…

Alaafin of Oyo’s ‘appearance’ at his celebration of life, sparks reactions (Photos and Video)

News
By Ezie Innocent

His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, the late Alaafin of Oyo, was honored with a fitting memorial service.

The ceremony sparked outrage online, with videos of the late monarch’s statue making the rounds.

Many people assumed it was the Alaafin at first glance, but upon closer inspection, they discovered it was a statue erected in his honor.

READ ALSO

Queen Ola pens tribute to late Alaafin of Oyo

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife, Queen Dami and mother…

According to a netizen, it is customary in Yorubaland to create a replica of a king and keep it in the palace for three weeks or more until the regent is chosen and the statue is buried.

Some social media users took to comment section to express their fears over the statue

ajuolofoods : Why is the statue now looking so real

ameerahsweetness : Wait is that statue cos I don’t understand what’s going on

Irene.ab : Dud he resurrect? Abi wetin be that?

jayjayeduu : I don’t understand, is that him or just a statue?

labbytom : Looks creepy to me.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I couldn’t let go of Judy Austin – Yul Edochie spills

“Na cheap olosho” – Actress Laide Bakare ridiculed as she strips to her…

Nigerian man claims he sold his toe and fingers in Zimbabwe, shares video

Lady calls out her 23-year-old sister who slept with her boyfriend

Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie opens up in new video

This is robbery – Man cries out as he shares bride price list he received from…

Alaafin of Oyo’s ‘appearance’ at his celebration of life, sparks reactions…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Air Peace offers free flight to man who celebrated entering plane for the first…

Don Jazzy gifts N200k to lady who cried out over hardship in Nigeria

Popular TikToker, Black Chully breaks down in tears after dozens of her nude…

Femi Fani Kayode celebrates after his ex-wife precious reunited with their sons

Pregnant wife seeks advice to save marriage as pregnant side chic moves into…

Alaafin of Oyo’s ‘appearance’ at his celebration of life, sparks reactions…

Singer Michael Aboh of Zule Zoo slumps and dies while taking his bath

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More