Alaafin of Oyo’s ‘appearance’ at his celebration of life, sparks reactions (Photos and Video)

His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, the late Alaafin of Oyo, was honored with a fitting memorial service.

The ceremony sparked outrage online, with videos of the late monarch’s statue making the rounds.

Many people assumed it was the Alaafin at first glance, but upon closer inspection, they discovered it was a statue erected in his honor.

According to a netizen, it is customary in Yorubaland to create a replica of a king and keep it in the palace for three weeks or more until the regent is chosen and the statue is buried.

Some social media users took to comment section to express their fears over the statue

ajuolofoods : Why is the statue now looking so real

ameerahsweetness : Wait is that statue cos I don’t understand what’s going on

Irene.ab : Dud he resurrect? Abi wetin be that?

jayjayeduu : I don’t understand, is that him or just a statue?

labbytom : Looks creepy to me.