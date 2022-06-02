TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular actress, Ruth Kadiri, has lectured women, especially her colleagues who are quick to call another ‘broke’ during verbal wars.

The 34-year-old producer in her address via an insta story post highlighted some pettiness employed by females in a bid to talk down the other when involved in a fight.

According to her: “Wealth and assets have no hiding place” so anyone who must call another broke should ensure they come prepared, outline their assets and display their account balance but if they won’t, they should get lost and; quit stressing people.

She wrote:

“Girls be fighting about what they have and don’t have. Who is rich and who is not. Well, wealth and assets have no hiding place.

So, next time you wanna call someone else broke, 1. Come prepared. 2. Table your assets bearing your names then open account balance for each other.

If you’re not gonna do this then, get out and stop stressing us. Please note; assets don’t include bags, shoes, cars and gold o. Set awon wise investors.”

