Attackers of Catholic Church in Ondo will suffer eternal sorrow – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of worshippers at the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo Kingdom, Ondo State, on Sunday.

Buhari asserted in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, that the attackers will face eternal remorse for their actions.

According to the statement, “The President says only fiends from the nether region could have conceived and carried out such dastardly act, adding that eternal sorrow awaits them both on earth here, and ultimately in the hereafter.

“President Buhari mourns the dead, condoles with their families, the Catholic Church, and the Government of Ondo State, charging emergency agencies to swing into action, and bring succor to the wounded.”

“No matter what, this country shall never give in to evil and wicked people, and darkness will never overcome light. Nigeria will eventually win,” Buhari said as quoted by the statement.