TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I couldn’t let go of Judy Austin – Yul Edochie…

Alaafin of Oyo’s ‘appearance’ at his celebration of life, sparks…

Nigerian man claims he sold his toe and fingers in Zimbabwe,…

Attackers of Catholic Church in Ondo will suffer eternal sorrow – Buhari

News
By Ezie Innocent

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of worshippers at the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo Kingdom, Ondo State, on Sunday.

Buhari asserted in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, that the attackers will face eternal remorse for their actions.

According to the statement, “The President says only fiends from the nether region could have conceived and carried out such dastardly act, adding that eternal sorrow awaits them both on earth here, and ultimately in the hereafter.

READ ALSO

Many worshippers feared dead as bomb rocks Catholic Church…

He’s actually funny – Nigerians react as Buhari cracks joke…

“President Buhari mourns the dead, condoles with their families, the Catholic Church, and the Government of Ondo State, charging emergency agencies to swing into action, and bring succor to the wounded.”

“No matter what, this country shall never give in to evil and wicked people, and darkness will never overcome light. Nigeria will eventually win,” Buhari said as quoted by the statement.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I couldn’t let go of Judy Austin – Yul Edochie spills

Alaafin of Oyo’s ‘appearance’ at his celebration of life, sparks reactions…

Nigerian man claims he sold his toe and fingers in Zimbabwe, shares video

“Na cheap olosho” – Actress Laide Bakare ridiculed as she strips to her…

Lady calls out her 23-year-old sister who slept with her boyfriend

Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie opens up in new video

“These people no get shame” – Netizens react to what Yul Edochie did while…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Attackers of Catholic Church in Ondo will suffer eternal sorrow – Buhari

Priest speaks on Ondo attack, says ‘we were locked in the church for over 20…

“These people no get shame” – Netizens react to what Yul Edochie did while…

Many worshippers feared dead as bomb rocks Catholic Church in Ondo

Air Peace offers free flight to man who celebrated entering plane for the first…

Don Jazzy gifts N200k to lady who cried out over hardship in Nigeria

Popular TikToker, Black Chully breaks down in tears after dozens of her nude…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More