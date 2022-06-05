Many worshippers feared dead as bomb rocks Catholic Church in Ondo

Many worshippers were feared dead, and several were injured, after suspected terrorists blew up St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, the headquarters of Ondo State’s Owo Local Government Area, moments ago.

An eye witness said “The herdsmen invaded the church during service at saint xavier Catholic Church OWO.

They killed all the people and kidnapped the priest! The videos are gory…the whole church filled with dead bodies and blood everywhere….they then bombed the premises after the massacre”

Many worshippers have died and several others have been left injured following the explosion at the church which is situated close to the palace of the Olowo of Owo.

As at the time of filing this report, the authorities and the police were yet to give a detailed statement regarding the development.

More details to unfold shortly.