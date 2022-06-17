BBNaija Boma reveals why he slept with ‘married’ Tega

Boma, a former Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, has revealed why he became intimate with Tega while in the BBNaija house.

During the most recent reunion episode, host Ebuka Uchendu played back clips of Boma’s time in the house with Tega, where they became very intimate.

In response to the clips, Boma wasted no time in confirming that he was made love to fellow former housemate Tega, but it was all for the sake of the game.

“We had a genuine friendship everything that happened was just part of the game”. He said.

Boma went on to add that as at that time, he knew that Tega was no longer with her husband that was why he went right ahead with her.

“I knew Tega was separated from her husband which nobody else is aware of and that’s why I had the confidence to do what I did with her”, Boma reiterated.

On Tega’s own part, she emphasized that everything she did with Boma in the house was pure cruise and she was already separated when she went into the house.