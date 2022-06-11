BBNReunion: “He told me he was single” – Lady allegedly caught with Emmanuel opens up [Audio/Screenshot]

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

The lady who was allegedly caught in bed with TV reality star, Emmanuel, to the detriment of his ex, Liquorose, has now dropped her side of the story, paving the way for more interesting revelations.

The lady Emmanuel allegedly cheated with

Though the woman identified as precious has not denied meeting Emmanuel, she has stated that when she met him in his room in Dubai, the reality star did not inform her that he was in a relationship.

The young lady revealed this after speaking with popular blogger Tosin Silverdam, who clarified that nothing happened between them in the room in Dubai.

Begging people to stop attacking her, she continued by saying that she and the reality star met on a boat cruise, but he assured her that he was single at that time.

Contrary to the fifteen minutes Liquorose said she spent outside, Precious revealed that the dancer was knocking on Emmanuel’s door for almost two hours.

On covering her face with a mask, the young lady revealed she suspected something fishy was going on and didn’t want the dancer to see her face.

Listen To Her Voice Clip Below

 

