“Believe in God not your pastors” — Reno Omokri warns

Popular writer, Reno Omokri, has called out Pastor Tunde Bakare after his prophecy of becoming the next President of Nigeria fell to the ground.

The pastor’s prophecy reportedly failed following his loss at the APC Presidential primary.

An old video of the clergyman and politician, who failed to secure a single vote in the primary election, telling his congregation that he will succeed President Buhari as the number one citizen in the country surfaced online after his loss.

In the video, Pastor Tunde said,

”Take it to the mountain top. If you have never heard it before I am saying it to you, in the scheme of things, as far as the politics of Nigeria is concerned, President Buhari is number 15 and yours truly is number 16.

I have never said that to you before. I make it plain this morning. I let you know it this morning, nothing can change it in the name of Jesus”

Reacting, Reno Omokri took to his Instagram page to slam the clergyman for making a ‘false’ prophecy and labelled him a master manipulator.

Sharing a picture of Pastor Tunde, he wrote,

“To all those who allow their pastors tell them who God says they should marry or not marry: Can you see how what Pastor Tunde Bakare claimed God told him panned out? Some of these pastors manipulate your belief in them. Believe in God not your pastors!

Tunde Bakare is a well known manipulator. He has lied in God’s Name not once or thrice. Please research these by yourself: In 1999, he claimed God told him Obasanjo would die and not be sworn in. In 2006, he claimed Buhari was part of Nigeria’s decaying past. In 2018, he said God told him he would be our 16th President!

Why am I calling him out? Because if we do not, he will explain this away and fool people with more lies in future.

Pentecostal and evangelical pastors are some of the most unsupervised people. In denominations, like the Catholic Church, they have a structure that helps a priest separate his delusions from the word of God. But with these churches, there are no such demarcations!”