Destiny Etiko gifts her gateman’s daughter scholarship to university level

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Famous Nollywood actress and socialite, Destiny Etiko has gifted her gateman’s daughter scholarship from her current level to university level.
The actress’ philanthropic deeds precedes her. She’s been putting smiles on the faces of many through her philanthropic: foundation “Destiny Etiko Foundation”, which has done a lot for the less privileged Nigerians.

The actress has now decided to lessen one of workers burden of having to pay school fees by offering to sponsor her education to university level.
She shared image of her gateman’s daughter who looked ready for school, promising to sponsor her education.
Her kindness has touched hearts of her followers who thanked the actress for her generous act, while some have prayed for the actress so she never lacks anything.

