Evangelist Victor calls out Mercy Chinwo over engagement

By Ezie Innocent

Evangelist Victor Edet has condemned Mercy Chinwo, a popular gospel singer, following her engagement to Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa.

In a post shared on his official Facebook account, the preacher first congratulated the singer before outlining some of her mistakes. Evangelist Victor criticizes Mercy Aigbe for her engagement.

Using rings for engagements is wrong and unacceptable, according to him, because the Bible forbids it.

He also kicked against the minister’s makeup, claiming that makeup is for sinners and that this group will not enter the Kingdom of God.

He backed up his arguments with some verses from the Bible.

He wrote:

“CONGRATULATIONS to you Mercy. Meanwhile, Using Ring for engagement or Wedding engagement is Completely wrong and Totally unacceptable. As Christians, the Bible forbids us from using ring’s and Jewelries as stated in Isaiah:3-16-26.

Wearing Make-Up is another Sin of it’s own. Make-Up are for spoilt people (Prostitute) as stated in Jeremiah:4-30, and no spoilt person will enter the kingdom of Heaven.”

See his post below:

