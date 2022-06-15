TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I’ve always been behind the scenes – Yul…

I will never respect you, stay off my case – Funke Akindele…

Man who dumped his girlfriend to be with his mother and sleep…

Every eye that sees him sees a blessing just like his father – Judy Austin gushes over her son and husband

Entertainment
By Shalom

Judy Austin, popular Nollywood actress and second wife to Veteran Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has gushed over her son and husband.

The second wife of Yul Edochie shared photos of her son, Star and revealed the characteristics he shares with his father, Yul.

READ ALSO

BBNaija’s Queen shows off wads of naira notes, dollar bills…

My dad lost focus on priesthood because of my mum’s…

While sharing the photos, the actress disclosed that her son, Star has the same energy as his father. She added that any eye that sees them sees blessing.

In her words:

“Star, Dike! He was born to be a star and a leader among his peers! Every eye that sees him sees a blessing. We’ve been given a priceless gift. I know the happiest little guy I’ve ever met. Like his father, he is bursting with enthusiasm. “

Many fans who saw this showered the little boy with lots of praises as they flooded the comment section of Judy’s post with their well wishes.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I’ve always been behind the scenes – Yul Edochie’s first wife,…

I will never respect you, stay off my case – Funke Akindele tackles…

Man who dumped his girlfriend to be with his mother and sleep with her, laments

Nigerian lady narrates what her boyfriend did after she told him that she was…

Toyin Lawani finally unveils husband’s face to the world as they mark first…

I feel like jumping out of my skin” – Lady celebrates going to her…

Comedienne, Kiekie falls off stage at an award show (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Every eye that sees him sees a blessing just like his father – Judy Austin…

Now I know why Teebillz left you” – Uche Maduagwu blasts Tiwa Savage over…

“I’m about to snatch him, his girlfriend should shift” – Bobrisky gushes over…

Heartbroken lady cries non-stop, drinks dry g!n after being dumped (Video)

Abia men are too stingy and proud – Young ladies (Video)

Singer, Portable welcomes a baby boy

BBNaija’s Queen shows off wads of naira notes, dollar bills sprayed on her on…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More