“From housemaid to house wife” – Lady celebrates being wifed-up by her boss (Video)

A young woman took to social media to express her joy and happiness after her boss upgraded her from housemaid to bride.

When her boss decided to make her his wife, the happy lady disclosed that she used to be a housemaid.

She posted a video of herself dancing joyously while dressed neatly in a white gown, ostensibly on her way to marry her soon-to-be husband who has upgraded her status.

Users on social media argued if she has snatched the man from his wife, and one user had brazenly accosted her about it, to which she replied that she had.

Some social media users have asked her to ensure she keeps the same energy when karma comes knocking on her door.

Watch the video below;

