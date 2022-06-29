Heartwarming video of Regina Daniels cradling newborn son

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Regina Daniels, a Nollywood actress, was ushered into a double celebration a few hours ago after giving birth to her second child on her first son’s birthday.

Regina Daniels

Her husband, Ned Nwoko, broke the news first, and she also posted about it on her Instagram page.

“It’s a double celebration today for the family as Moon turns Two years. He’s growing everyday looking forward to the future with so much enthusiasm. Happy birthday, son. It’s also a delight to announce the arrival of our second son today. Regina and the baby are doing well in Amman Jordan. Uniquely moon and his baby brother now shares same birth date. Our family is over the Moon”.

Amid the euphoria, a cute video of the moment Regina Daniels was seen cradling and bonding with her newborn son has blessed the internet.

Regina Daniels also lamented over her mother’s speedy post-natal care barely hours after putting to bed.

The clip also had a caption that read:

“My new addiction”


Watch the video below;

