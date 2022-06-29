How I escaped being s3duced by oga’s wife – Man shares experience

A man has narrated his experience at his boss’s house and how the man’s wife had tried to tempt him.

He claimed that when he briefly traveled to a northern state a few years ago, he was received with open arms.

He later noticed that the man and his wife weren’t on speaking terms even though they were conversing with him.

On a certain night after the man went out, the wife had used that opportunity to seedduce him.

See his full narration below:

“A few years ago, work took me to a northern state for a brief purpose and I stayed in my oga (boss) home.

It was quit okay as I was received well into the house.. But what happened? I noticed the couple were not in talking terms, but they talked to me.

One night, the man left and did not come back that night.

To be real I met a dangerous temptation as the wife and I became “fleshly” close to each other that night, we were talking and the environment was “sataanned”.

She was weak, and I was weak, but I held on and never careesseed her nor got intimate with her.

I had the power to Unclothe her as she was vulnerable. She complained of her hubby’s performance.

Thank God I did not fall. I might have been destroyed today.”