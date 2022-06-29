TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I don’t want to die or go missing” Chacha Eke cries out as she…

Nollywood celebrities drum support for Chacha Eke as she finally…

“I will miss you my first love”– Emotional video of…

“If you wish me failure, you and your generation will fail” – Anita Joseph

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph recently fired back at haters who have been rooting for her marriage to fail.

The drama started after she shared lovely photos of her family on her Instagram account and some haters stated that her marriage was going to crash soon.

READ ALSO

Nigerians attack Anita Joseph over comment on ChaCha…

Yul Edochie cries out, says people are wishing his family…

Reacting to this, she addressed people who have been rooting for her downfall and pointed out that they are all abnormal. The actress went ahead to tell haters that they will fall.

She finalised her message by laying enormous cur.ses up to the third generation of haters who want her marriage to fail.

In her words:

“Some one said Anita e remain you. While your waiting for my marriage to fail you will fall. I just pity all the females in your generation both now and the ones to come, na so their marriages go dey fail selah !!

“This is your wish for me and it will transfer unto your 3rd g********ns Amen iseee.”

See her post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I don’t want to die or go missing” Chacha Eke cries out as she details why she…

Nollywood celebrities drum support for Chacha Eke as she finally says goodbye to…

“I will miss you my first love”– Emotional video of secondary school…

21-year-old boy seeks advise after impregnating wife of cousin who pays his…

Married man heartbroken after his nurse wife slept with nine different men

“So you can talk” – Davido teases Chioma Rowland as he reacts to her…

“My wife does not see me as the head of the family” – Man…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

I was trying to follow the trend – Lady laments after losing her 6years…

Moment Naira Marley introduced Zinoleesky as his sister, Shubomi’s husband

“If you wish me failure, you and your generation will fail” –…

I will never lend anybody money again – Ifuennada vows as she issues…

Nigerians attack Anita Joseph over comment on ChaCha Eke’s failed marriage

Kemi Olunloyo dragged over her message to singer, Tems (Details)

My father said he won’t waste money on a disabled child – Physically…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More