“If you wish me failure, you and your generation will fail” – Anita Joseph

Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph recently fired back at haters who have been rooting for her marriage to fail.

The drama started after she shared lovely photos of her family on her Instagram account and some haters stated that her marriage was going to crash soon.

Reacting to this, she addressed people who have been rooting for her downfall and pointed out that they are all abnormal. The actress went ahead to tell haters that they will fall.

She finalised her message by laying enormous cur.ses up to the third generation of haters who want her marriage to fail.

In her words:

“Some one said Anita e remain you. While your waiting for my marriage to fail you will fall. I just pity all the females in your generation both now and the ones to come, na so their marriages go dey fail selah !!

“This is your wish for me and it will transfer unto your 3rd g********ns Amen iseee.”

See her post below: