By Shalom

May Edochie, wife of Veteran Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has penned down an emotional post to her fans and well wishers.

While seizing the opportunity to post more lovely photos of herself, the mother of four revealed that she has always been behind scenes even though she has been working tirelessly.

In her words:

“Waking up daily to the love and support I find here gets me going.

l am on a constant journey of self discovery. It sometimes takes unprecedented situations to discover our true abilities and how we can utilize them in unimaginable ways.

i have always been behind the scenes as a wife, an entrepreneur, a backbone, a mid filder, a super mom, a prayer warrior and more, working tirelessly,”

Recall that May got her first ambassadorial deal recently. This made her receive more commendations.

She is not just a wife but also a goal-getter and a business oriented person who is ready to get the best for herself despite the scandals her husband was recently involved in.

