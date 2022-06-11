“Stop tagging me with him” Yul Edochie’s first daughter blows hot on trolls

Danielle Edochie, the first daughter of indigenous Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has responded to trolls who tag her name alongside her father’s or other Nollywood practitioners.

The adolescent used her Instagram story to vent about those who linked her name to her father’s.

Danielle reiterated her stance on her career choice, claiming that she has no business with acting or Nollywood. She also pleaded with trolls to stop linking her name to her father’s because they have different options.

She wrote: