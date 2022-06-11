TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Oyinbo woman who got married to an Igbo man shares her experience…

Man seeks advice on best way to approach fiancee and…

You have no respect for your wife and children – Georgina…

“Stop tagging me with him” Yul Edochie’s first daughter blows hot on trolls

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Danielle Edochie, the first daughter of indigenous Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has responded to trolls who tag her name alongside her father’s or other Nollywood practitioners.

The adolescent used her Instagram story to vent about those who linked her name to her father’s.

Danielle reiterated her stance on her career choice, claiming that she has no business with acting or Nollywood. She also pleaded with trolls to stop linking her name to her father’s because they have different options.

READ ALSO

“You shall be 10 times greater than me” – Yul Edochie…

Netizens mock Yul Edochie after he said marrying a second…

She wrote:

Please I’m NOT an actress, I have no business with acting and Nollywood, no dey force career on me abeg.

I don’t act and I’m not intrested in acting.

Acting is for him and not for me and I am a whole different person, I am my own identity.

Please stop tagging me in post related to him /nollywood/films/actors. I am not intrested in Nollywood.

Know these and know peace.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Oyinbo woman who got married to an Igbo man shares her experience as they mark…

Man seeks advice on best way to approach fiancee and mother-in-law who publicly…

You have no respect for your wife and children – Georgina Onuoha tackles…

I caught Emmanuel in room with another girl, I walked out and he didn’t follow…

Billionaire Obi Cubana grants wish of young man who framed his Instagram comment

Why I ended my relationship with Liquorose – Emmanuel finally spills

Lady reveals what she did after finding out that her boyfriend was cheating on…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Ruger don suffer for this music business shaa” – Reactions as fan grabs Ruger,…

“Stop tagging me with him” Yul Edochie’s first daughter blows hot on trolls

Truck driver hailed a hero as he risks his life to drive a burning truck out of…

Female students suspended after being spotted in viral video smoking shisha in…

“You shall be 10 times greater than me” – Yul Edochie celebrates son as he turns…

“Saga lost focus because of me yet made more money and lasted longer than you” –…

“We struggled for a child, lost twins in the process, I was depressed” – Banky W…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More