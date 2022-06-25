Lady lands in serious trouble after sleeping with man she met online

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A young lady identified as Jacqueline has narrated a story on twitter  of how a girl found out her partner sleeps with [email protected] people.

According to her, the girl had just met the guy for the first time and after which they had s*x.

Following this, she started having skin reactions and had to visit a doctor who told her that the parasites in the man’s s”men were gotten from c0rpses.

She wrote:
I have already told so many people, but I’m about to tell all of twitter the CRAZIEST, real life, true story I heard this week……

This girl (she’s real) went on a tinder date with this guy (first date)… 

So the day went well and they h00k up after the date. They have s*x and whatever, and she lets this guy cm all over her face and chest….
Well the next day she wakes up with a rash all over her face and chest area where he came.

so she reaches out to him and let’s him know she’s got a rash so she’s going to the doctor
fking crazy. The dermatologist says that there’s only TWO ways a man can get these type of parasites in his semen…. If he’s having s*x with animals….or 2. with [email protected] people…..

so she looks this guy up on Facebook and….GUESS WHERE THE F*CK HE WORKS….
MORGUE”

 

 

