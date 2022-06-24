Man weds beautiful lover after she ‘shot her shot’ at him on Twitter

A proud Nigerian husband identified as Chris Bamidele has narrated how he met his beautiful wife on twitter.

According to him, few years back someone had tweeted that everyone has a crush on someone named Chris.

Despite being doubtful about it although his name is Chris , he still replied the tweet saying Nobody had a crush on him.

However, to his surprise a lady replied him saying she had a crush on him and that was how their relationship started.

In his tweet, he wrote:

“2 years ago, someone tweeted

“All of you are crushing on Chris”

I was sure it wasn’t my own Chris, but I decided to do small banter.

Boom! I got a reply from a “random follower”. I went to her DM sharp. Pay attention to the dates

2 months after, I was sure she’s the one.”

He also went on the say that he had gotten married to that young lady on the 11th of june 2022.

See the posts below: