Man divorced by wife because he chose to study nursing celebrates as he graduates

A man reportedly overcame the agony of being rejected by his wife because of his decision to study nursing abroad.

When he gained admission to study nursing, his wife reportedly divorced him because she thought he wanted to compete with her, but that did not stop him from proceeding with his plans.

The man is in a celebratory mood because he has finally finished nursing school, years after his wife left him.

His Twitter friend, Okosisi [email protected], shared the man’s heartwarming story on the microblogging site and expressed his happiness for him.

He wrote;

”My guy that his wife divorced him few years back cuz he got admission to study Nursing, called me this evening to tell me he has graduated. I am so happy for him” ‘‘The guy had 2:1 in anthropology and a teacher under Rivers state government, he got married to a nurse and she brought idea for Japa plans. The guy now went back and wrote WAEC sciences, got his papers and applied for nursing, so that when he gets to UK in the future, he won’t be a liability. ”When he then passed his first two exams in Nursing school, the wife got angry and served him divorce papers. She said his reasons for going into nursing was to rub shoulders with her. She left him in Nigeria and travelled to UK last I heard.’‘

