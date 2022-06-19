Man narrates ordeal in his marriage after losing four kids over secret hidden from family of girlfriend

An embattled man opens up about his life struggles after his pregnant girlfriend’s death was kept from her family.

The man in question told a relationship counselor about how his girlfriend once moved in with him after becoming pregnant.

Unfortunately, the lady died during child, and her body was kept at the morgue by the gentleman out of fear of confronting her parents.

Read the full narration below …