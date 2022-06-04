Man who bought his first car cries at night thinking it’s been stolen not realising he forgot to drive it home

Obinna Ukwueze, a Nigerian, has shared a humorous incident that occurred when he purchased his first car in 2012.

He revealed that he drove the car to the office a few weeks after purchasing it, but it had not yet registered in his subconscious that he was a car owner, so he left it at the office and went home.

Obinna stated that he awoke around 11 p.m. and did not see his car outside. He burst into tears immediately, believing that his new car had been stolen.

However, when he went to work the next day, he saw the car parked and that was when he realised that he had forgotten it at the office.

He wrote; ”A few weeks after I bought my first car around 2012, I went home forgetting that I already had a car.

I woke up around 11pm and cried that the car had been stolen.

I went to work next day and found the silly car siting there.”