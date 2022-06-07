TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian woman has cried out on social media after unexpectedly getting pregnant again for her husband.

In the video which is currently making the rounds on social media, the lady was spotted with her bulging tummy as she jokingly lamented over the incident.

According to her, she bought flat tummy tea to make her stomach go down, only for her husband to get her pregnant again.

“I adore you my love” – Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Teebillz,…

Moment female IG star caught woman opening her car to sit…

She was heard singing a Nigerian song with lyrics “why is the world so evil and wicked?”.

The video has sparked hilarious reactions from Nigerians who found everything about the video really funny.

Amaka Oriaku said:
“Laugh wan kill me. No worry when you born you go continue the flat tummy tea.”

Watch the video below:

