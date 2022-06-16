Nigerians donate money, clothes to family of sad-looking schoolboy in viral video

Ishola, a little school boy, has provided some respite to his family, who are struggling to make ends meet and live in deplorable conditions.

The 5-year-old youngster was seen in a viral video heading home from school with a depressed expression on his face, and it moved Nigerians to seek him out.

A group of kind hearted young Nigerians tracked down Ishola’s family’s Lagos home and gave financial donations.

They went on a tour of the kid’s family’s home and urged others to help in any manner they could. In addition, the family received clothing, shoes, and other items.

They shared series of videos which captured moments they were tracking down the little school boy’s home.

