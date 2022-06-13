TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A member of a Nigerian church has cried out on social media after his pastor allegedly came to church holding a gun.

The church member also shared a video of the pastor at the alter of God with his gun to backup his claim.

In the video shared by the member the pastor can be seen holding his gun while saying:

“I bought this gun in 1994, 28years ago and this is my license. I have license by the government. I have license by the government twice. if there is. a fire now I will reload it here”

While this has stirred alot of mixed reactions, some Netizens are in full support of the pastors actions.

Here are some of the comments:
@rhymer_le:
“Everybody don dey wise last last”

@ iamofficiallexis:
“Pastor ready to fire back in the name of jesus,it’s called thy holly battle”

@01___thinny:
“Pastor wey carry gun go church, before him carry the gun shoot Gunmen, he don collect headshot”

@ ___jennyblinks”:
“Which one is “bible nor sure? You can’t compare a physical fight with a spiritual fight o”

@aytee_skincare_:
“I hope they don’t start donating money in some”

@ofeoluwa.kolawole:
“If you like no buy your own 000..naa”

@garima_grace:
“Safety first BOSS”

@muna_sommie:
“make everyone go buy gun”

Watch the video below:

