Primary school teacher gets emotional as her pupils surprise her on birthday (Video)

A primary school teacher has been left stunned after her pupils decided to surprise her on her birthday.

In the video making the rounds online, the teacher had no idea that her primary school students had arranged some birthday surprise for her in class.

While she was on her way to class, the students had seen her coming and had quickly shut the class door, leaving their teacher wondering why.

On entering the class, she was surprised with the birthday gifts that were arranged on her birthday which had been prepared by her pupils.

The students had gone all out for their teacher, purchasing drinks, chocolates, biscuits and flowers to surprise her on her birthday.

Watch the viral video below: