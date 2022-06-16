TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as leaked photos reveal the kind of job Nkechi Blessing…

“Does it get any easier?” – Korra Obidi breaks…

Heartbroken lady cries non-stop, drinks dry g!n after being…

Priscilla Ojo flaunts alleged engagement ring after being rumoured to be dating Kizz Daniel

Entertainment
By Shalom

Priscillia Ojo, daughter of veteran actress Iyabo Ojo has stirred reactions after flaunting an engagement ring on her finger in her recent video.

This is coming shortly after it was rumoured that she’s having an alleged affair with Nigerian Singer Kizz Daniel.

READ ALSO

Actress Osas Ighodaro opens up about relationship with…

“You people are causing problems for me” – Erica blows…

The young entrepreneur uploaded a video on her Instagram page flaunting a beautiful ring on her engagement finger.

She captioned the video:

“It’s the season of love”

Recall, Nollywood actress, and mother of the social media influencer Iyabo Ojo lashed out and placed curses over reports of her daughter, Priscilla’s relationship with singer Kizz Daniel.

Few weeks ago, new broke out that Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla who was in Dubai on vacation flew in to join Kizz Daniel in the UK.

Watch the video below of Priscilla flaunting engagement ring below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as leaked photos reveal the kind of job Nkechi Blessing is doing in…

“Does it get any easier?” – Korra Obidi breaks down over her…

Heartbroken lady cries non-stop, drinks dry g!n after being dumped (Video)

“From housemaid to house wife” – Lady celebrates being wifed-up by…

“Find a man, you’ll be 40 soon” – Man warns DJ Cuppy, she replies

“I will do this life journey over and over again with you” – Obi…

“Who helped him type this smooth English?” – Reactions as MC Oluomo…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerians donate money, clothes to family of sad-looking schoolboy in viral…

2023: Actor, OkonLagos reveals he will ‘sell’ his votes at the…

“Pregnancy will humble you” – Reactions as lady shares how her body and…

Priscilla Ojo flaunts alleged engagement ring after being rumoured to be dating…

Actress Osas Ighodaro opens up about relationship with Wizkid, spills details

Angry lady leaks her chat with man who took her on first date

Less than 6 months after arriving America, boy allegedly uses his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More