Priscilla Ojo flaunts alleged engagement ring after being rumoured to be dating Kizz Daniel

Priscillia Ojo, daughter of veteran actress Iyabo Ojo has stirred reactions after flaunting an engagement ring on her finger in her recent video.

This is coming shortly after it was rumoured that she’s having an alleged affair with Nigerian Singer Kizz Daniel.

The young entrepreneur uploaded a video on her Instagram page flaunting a beautiful ring on her engagement finger.

She captioned the video:

“It’s the season of love”

Recall, Nollywood actress, and mother of the social media influencer Iyabo Ojo lashed out and placed curses over reports of her daughter, Priscilla’s relationship with singer Kizz Daniel.

Few weeks ago, new broke out that Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla who was in Dubai on vacation flew in to join Kizz Daniel in the UK.

Watch the video below of Priscilla flaunting engagement ring below: