Regina Daniels shares beautiful moments from son, Munir’s second birthday party (Photos)

Regina Daniels, the newest mother of two, has shared some adorable photos from her son’s birthday party.

Munir Nwoko, the actress’s first son with billionaire husband Ned Nwoko, turned two on Wednesday, June 29th, and despite the fact that she was in the delivery room, Regina Daniels made sure her son felt all the love, care, and attention in the world.

Regina Daniels didn’t let the fact that she was pregnant stop her from throwing him a birthday party in her hospital room.

Sharing beautiful moments on her Instagram page, Regina Daniels revealed how they celebrated his birthday alongside the arrival of his brother.

She expressed how happy she was to be able to still put something together and get him his favourite cartoon cake.

Daniels revealed that Moon is obsessed with his brother and has been tearing him with kisses.

“We celebrated moons birthday here in the hospital alongside the arrival of his brother…. I’m so happy to have been able to still put something together, got him his favorite cartoon cake and my goodness moon is about to tears is brother up with lots of kisses and hugs”.

