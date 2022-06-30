TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nollywood celebrities drum support for Chacha Eke as she finally…

Liposuction: “You no get shame again!” – Netizens drag Blessing…

Chacha Eke’s husband, Austin Faani finally breaks silence on his…

Regina Daniels shares beautiful moments from son, Munir’s second birthday party (Photos)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Regina Daniels, the newest mother of two, has shared some adorable photos from her son’s birthday party.

Munir Nwoko, the actress’s first son with billionaire husband Ned Nwoko, turned two on Wednesday, June 29th, and despite the fact that she was in the delivery room, Regina Daniels made sure her son felt all the love, care, and attention in the world.

Regina Daniels didn’t let the fact that she was pregnant stop her from throwing him a birthday party in her hospital room.

READ ALSO

Heartwarming video of Regina Daniels cradling newborn son

Double celebration as Regina Daniels welcomes second child…

Sharing beautiful moments on her Instagram page, Regina Daniels revealed how they celebrated his birthday alongside the arrival of his brother.

She expressed how happy she was to be able to still put something together and get him his favourite cartoon cake.

Daniels revealed that Moon is obsessed with his brother and has been tearing him with kisses.

“We celebrated moons birthday here in the hospital alongside the arrival of his brother…. I’m so happy to have been able to still put something together, got him his favorite cartoon cake and my goodness moon is about to tears is brother up with lots of kisses and hugs”.

See photos below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nollywood celebrities drum support for Chacha Eke as she finally says goodbye to…

Liposuction: “You no get shame again!” – Netizens drag Blessing Okoro as she…

Chacha Eke’s husband, Austin Faani finally breaks silence on his marital crisis

Married man heartbroken after his nurse wife slept with nine different men

Double celebration as Regina Daniels welcomes second child in Amman, Jordan

Former hawker, Jeremiah Iziogo gives update from school as he shares photos

Nigerians attack Anita Joseph over comment on ChaCha Eke’s failed marriage

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Regina Daniels shares beautiful moments from son, Munir’s second birthday party…

My greed has destroyed my life – Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme…

Mercy Johnson celebrates her 22-year-old sister as she writes final papers

“I divorced My Husband After He Was Sent to jail” – Young lady

I Was Rejected By 15 Girls Because Of My Disability – Disabled Man

Why I Cannot Go Shopping With My Wife – Pastor Paul Enenche Discloses

Queen Nwokoye finally opens up about getting married to white man

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More