“When I was pregnant with you, I was not ready” – Regina Daniels recounts bitter-sweet moments as her son clocks 2

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels is joyous as she celebrates her son’s second birthday today.

To mark the kid’s birthday, the thespian recounted the bittersweet experience she went through before she bore the little handsome fellow.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote:

“Baba, my little boy, my mini me, my jagaban like you call yourself, my star boy. Raising you is a Journey I never knew would transform me into a vunerable version of myself, in ways I never could have imagined.

It has made me more patient, more understanding, and more loving.Seeing you grow up and becoming your own person has been both beautiful and breath taking.

When I look at you I can’t contain the love my heart feels, in that moment the best I can do is stare at you for no reason and tell you that I love you my Baba.

When I was pregnant with you, i was not ready, I was still insistant on living my youthful extravagant life but now everything I do is you, from waking up, to eating, to working, in everything, I think about you.

Moon you are the smartest, kindest, cutest, most intelligent, most friendly and most giving little boy I have come across. The things you choose to say sometimes, amazes me. You are proof that indeed the fruit doesn’t fall far away from the tree.

You have been a source of joy to the entire household, you are loved beyond words, I have no doubt that you will make us proud, I thank God and bless the day June 29th that you were born. You are the light of my life. Seeing you grow up has been one of the greatest gifts I could have ever received.

Moon we’ll do this life thing together, I’ll always have your back. I will live for you, I promise to always be there and when life throws hard times your way, I promise to catch it first. I love you my son @princemunirnwoko”

