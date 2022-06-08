Woman who elevated her husband and made him rich, regrets her actions after seeing his true colors

A Twitter user has narrated how a lady elevated her husband financially during their courtship but he turned his back on her years into her marriage.

The lady acquired properties for him and bore his children abroad. After the third child, their marriage went bad as her husband became a very violent man. She filed for divorce.

Twitter user, @manofletters wrote:

“This Lady from a rich home met her man when he was struggling. During courtship, she elevated him financially, because her family would not allow her marry a poor person.

They got married, bought 2 houses, 2 cars, had 3 kids all born abroad but she hid something from everyone.

The man was a violent person who provokes easily, he started showing the signs after the birth of their first child.

After the birth of the 3rd, things got really worse so the woman filed for divorce. after the long and tenuous divorce proceedings the court dissolved the marriage.

They asked the man to cede custody of the children to the woman (he hid the first two away from the woman) and sell the two cars, with proceeds divided equally as they were registered in both their name .

On the houses, the woman reported that she always transferred money to the man to buy properties so he won’t feel “low”, The man denied ever collecting money to buy the houses from the woman,

So the court ruled that the houses belonged to the man, as the woman could not tender any evidence to show that she contributed money into the purchase.

Despite the judgement, the man has refed to obey the courts, he won’t let the woman know the whereabouts of the two kids and won’t even let her have access to her share of the money they were supposed to get from the car sales. Things Dey occur”.