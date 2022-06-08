TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My father slept with me for years, we have a child together…

Reactions as BBNaija Angel’s message to Tinubu surfaces…

Man shares hilarious story of how his wife demanded for s*x in…

Woman who slept with married man allegedly turns into cow (video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

As a result of an affair with a married man, a Tanzanian woman has purportedly been turned into a cow.

Her legs turned into cow hooves, and she sprouted a tail, much to the surprise of the locals.

The lady can be seen sitting on the floor with her hoove legs out and visible under her wrapping in a video that has gone viral.

READ ALSO

Nigerian woman cries out as her husband impregnates her…

“I adore you my love” – Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Teebillz,…

According to some reports making the rounds, she stole another woman’s spouse and enchanted the man’s wife when she discovered out about their romance.

However, some social media users have began to doubt the video’s validity. Some claim that the hooves are not real while others seem to believe it to be real as there are so many unexplainable incidents in Africa.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My father slept with me for years, we have a child together – Mother…

Reactions as BBNaija Angel’s message to Tinubu surfaces (Screenshot)

Man shares hilarious story of how his wife demanded for s*x in public

Winners chapel pastor resigns from church, turns into a full time babalawo

Video of prophet who predicted about impending attack in ondo two months ago…

Lady narrates what happened after trying to console her mourning friend with…

Man narrates how his ex-girlfriend made him decide never to be a good boy again

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Woman who slept with married man allegedly turns into cow (video)

I was a single mum with no degree, now I’m an Engineer – Nigerian lady…

Moment Tinubu snubbed Osinbajo after winning the APC flagbearership race (Video)

“Stop telling people about your relationship and how good your man…

”Susan is my girlfriend” – Ruger confirms after saying Susan Pwajok is just his…

“Our miracle is here” – Actress Ivie Okujaye excitedly shares first…

“It’s religious intolerance to have a problem with people posting…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More