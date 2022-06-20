Ex-Big Brother Season 6 (shine ya eye) housemate has taken to Instagram to share a video of her late boyfriend whom she misses so much.



While sharing the video she wrote a lengthy caption reiterating how she would always love him and miss the moments they shared together.

She captioned the video:

” It’s been three years without you, I’m 22 now, remember you used to call me small madam, guess I’m a big madam now. I will love you forever and I will tell everyone about what a phenomenal human being you were, so much so that I couldn’t believe you ended up with me. I truly believe that you came into my life to show me that I could be loved; flawed and everything and your mere existence was fact that good people do exist: and I’ve never stopped believing.

I wonder if you’re still lactose intolerant up there? Not that you even cared; you consumed so much milk while complaining about your tummy hurting, I miss your jokes that were so unfunny I would laugh because of how dry they were, I miss mocking your British accent fill the love I have learnt: I learnt from you, you’re all 19 years old fingel knew, and I’m 22 now, youre still all I’ve ever known. I would choose the pain over and over again because experiencing you is far greater than any pain id feel. I hope the Angels Carry you safely on their backs but knowing you, you’re probably one yourself, i hope there’s no milk there for you to feast on,

although l’m sure your tummy won’t hurt anymore; you’re in a place where pain is a fiction of our human imagination, l hope they don’t give you time out for how loud you laugh, cause God knows you laughed so loudly it lit up a room, so full of life. You were so much more than my first love; you were my friend, my laughing partner, my comedian and most importantly Victor. you were you. You were nice and sweet and kind and you had 12 birthmarks;

i know because I counted them that time you got so tipsy. you told me you loved me and I froze up, that was the first time you said it Now i live not only for myself but for you, for my dreams as well as yours, for the echo of your laughter on a really bad day. My best friend, my Mayo boy, my first everything, you know it goes beyond the existence of time and even the confinements of infinity, I love you so much, keep resting and don’t be angry at me that i barely visit: If there’s one thing we both share in common; it’s that we’re both ghosts(i have laughed so hard at this joke; you’d have loved it)

– your egghead Angel🤍”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/Ce_GESQjmKw/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=