Pero Osaiyemi Adeniyi, baby mama of Nigerian ace musician, 2baba Idibia has celebrated her first child, Ameerah Motunrola Oluwatumininu as she turns 21 years old.

Sharing a video of her daughter, the celebrity baby mama gave her gratitude to God for being merciful to her throughout her 21 years journey of motherhood.

She went on to rain praises and prayers on Ameerah and her younger siblings.

Sharing the video, she wrote;

“21 years of Motherhood!!!! I just want to say Baba oooo Eseeeeeee! Lord it can only be you! Through it all Father I am the one you showed Mercy…… I am grateful, Happy Birthday Ameerah Motunrola Oluwatumininu,My first fruit, you will continue to be head, you will continue to be the leader, you are signs and wonders my darling, you will not fall not fail, the Lord will continue to guide you and be the shepard of your soul as you begin this journey into adulthood, I will never cry over you or your siblings so shall it be. Ona ope mi po baba!!! Awi ma ye hun, Ato farati bi oke, Olorun iyanu, Oba ti ko ba nija sheruba oni ja! Alewi le se mo juba re baba mi!”.

See her post below;