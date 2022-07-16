Actress Ufuoma McDermott mourns as she loses dad

It is a sad time for beautiful Nollywood actress Ufuoma McDermott as she loses her father.

Taking to Instagram late Friday night, Ufuoma McDermott announced the demise of her father.

Sharing a black photo, Ufuoma shared the devastating news with her fans and followers.

She revealed that her father was now an angel watching over her.

“My daddy is now an Angel. Watch over me”.

In other news; President Muhammadu Buhari has again said he’s looking forward to the end of his tenure as he can’t wait to return to his farmstead.

He said his focus will shift to his farm in Daura, which is handed to him by his forefathers, after leaving office next year.

The President said this on Friday in Daura while speaking to the elected Local Government Council chairmen from Katsina State.