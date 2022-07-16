TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How Chacha Eke allegedly snatched Austin Faani from Eve Esin, got…

Nigerians react to alleged name of Regina Daniels’ second…

Reactions Trail Videos of Man and His very Tall Wife, He Reaches…

Actress Ufuoma McDermott mourns as she loses dad

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

It is a sad time for beautiful Nollywood actress Ufuoma McDermott as she loses her father.

Taking to Instagram late Friday night, Ufuoma McDermott announced the demise of her father.

Sharing a black photo, Ufuoma shared the devastating news with her fans and followers.

READ ALSO

Why you must kneel to thank anyone that gives you food in…

Married man allegedly sponsoring actress, Ini Edo’s…

She revealed that her father was now an angel watching over her.

“My daddy is now an Angel. Watch over me”.

In other news; President Muhammadu Buhari has again said he’s looking forward to the end of his tenure as he can’t wait to return to his farmstead.

He said his focus will shift to his farm in Daura, which is handed to him by his forefathers, after leaving office next year.

The President said this on Friday in Daura while speaking to the elected Local Government Council chairmen from Katsina State.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How Chacha Eke allegedly snatched Austin Faani from Eve Esin, got married to him…

Nigerians react to alleged name of Regina Daniels’ second son

Reactions Trail Videos of Man and His very Tall Wife, He Reaches Her on Her…

Why I need to do away with Omoni Oboli – Uche Jombo opens up

Truck driver strips, acts insane after crashing into 2021 Nissan Rogue worth…

Joke Silva tears up as she appreciates Taiwo Ajai Lycett’s rare friendship

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife, Cynthia lists 40 reasons why she loves him as he…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Actress Ufuoma McDermott mourns as she loses dad

Chelsea sign Koulibaly on four-year deal

2023: Buhari reveals what he will focus on after his presidency

Alleged Cyber Fraud : EFCC present more evidence against Naira Marley

Why I asked God to take my life – Adekunle Gold

“You’re owing your boss money and you’re talking to a boss” – BNXN terribly…

How Chacha Eke allegedly snatched Austin Faani from Eve Esin, got married to him…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More