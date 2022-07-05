Amid incessant attacks by bandits, NYSC corps members spotted training aggressively in Benue (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A clip making the rounds on social media captures NYSC corpers practicing their martial arts moves in Benue.

Given the dire state of the nation’s security, NYSC corpers in Benue have chosen to learn self defense in order to safeguard themselves from the banditry epidemic.

The group of corpers were seen rehearsing their routines vigorously while on camp in the online video, dressed in their NYSC uniforms.

The video has stirred amusing reactions from netizens;

joe_iyke wrote: ” Let somebody throw knockouts in their midst, I want to confirm something”

glitzlingerie wrote: “we dont take this country serious”

chy_mirandus wrote: ” Na agbado and corn remain o”

Watch the video below;

 

